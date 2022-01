Social Media

“The white liberal must see that the Negro needs not only love but also justice….







“The white liberal must see that the Negro needs not only love but also justice. It is not enough to say, “We love Negroes, we have many Negro friends.” They must demand justice for Negroes. Love that does not satisfy justice is no love at all.” Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. https://t.co/7AroLr0ILM