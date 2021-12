Social Media

They just helped lead @LutheranSaints to a first-ever football state title. Coac…







They just helped lead @LutheranSaints to a first-ever football state title. Coach Dave Pasch and his son Jake, who scored two touchdowns in the game, join @OliviaRayWISH in-studio for #TheZoneExtra tonight at 7pm on @WISH_TV! https://t.co/lVccAYBznf