This Brian Flores lawsuit is a BOMBSHELL. He alleges: – Miami owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 for each loss – Ross pressured him to tamper – texts from Bill Belichick show that the Giants already had their coach picked before they even interviewed him. https://t.co/JSqPtgyw8M