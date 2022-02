Social Media

“This deal just made sense.” Rick Carlisle expects Haliburton, Hield, & Thompson to be available tomorrow. “It brings two 3-point threats, which is a challenge, a weakness this team has had. A true point….and obviously Tyrese is special.” #Pacers | @WISH_TV https://t.co/SCo5A0g0MQ