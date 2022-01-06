“This disease is harder on you than on him” comforting words from the director a…

“This disease is harder on you than on him” comforting words from the director at my dad’s assisted living facility. I haven’t cried this much about my dad in a long time. Today was HARD and it’s going to get even harder. I’m not sure how much detail I want to go into about the day because I am still processing and trying to figure out how much detail to share while protecting my dad’s dignity. Patience is a skill not many people possess. The aides, nurses and staff at the assisted living facility have it. I am forever grateful for their support and for taking care of my dad. #alzheimers #discoveringdad #endalz #dementia #caregiver