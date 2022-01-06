“This disease is harder on you than on him” comforting words from the director a…

Social Media

by: Tara Hastings
“This disease is harder on you than on him” comforting words from the director at my dad’s assisted living facility. I haven’t cried this much about my dad in a long time. Today was HARD and it’s going to get even harder. I’m not sure how much detail I want to go into about the day because I am still processing and trying to figure out how much detail to share while protecting my dad’s dignity. Patience is a skill not many people possess. The aides, nurses and staff at the assisted living facility have it. I am forever grateful for their support and for taking care of my dad. #alzheimers #discoveringdad #endalz #dementia #caregiver

