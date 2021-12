Social Media

This is my current view at home. I am fully vaccinated, boosted & I now have Covid. My baby, 3-year-old, & husband do not have the virus. My symptoms are mild (thanks to science!), but my guilt is great that the workload for my husband & colleagues is even bigger because I am out sick. Stay well & see you again next year. 😷