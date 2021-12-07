Social Media

This is NOT okay! Stephanie Mead deserves kindness & respect – not this hat…

This is NOT okay! Stephanie Mead deserves kindness & respect – not this hate. She is an outstanding scientist, so devoted to her job that she wakes up at 1 am daily to help people get out the door safely & she happens to look flawless in the process (not that her looks should even matter). Maybe more of the world should be like Steph. #kindnessmatters Haven’t received literal hate mail in ages but this gave me a good laugh! On my way to get a Big Mac right now so I can “stuff myself” into more clothes! 😅😅😅