Social Media

This is ridiculous and sad. Many of us in TV have received unwanted criticism for our looks or attire from people we have never met. Women in our business get it at a much larger ratio than men. We all need to be nicer. You do you Stephanie Mead. We’ve got your back. Haven’t received literal hate mail in ages but this gave me a good laugh! On my way to get a Big Mac right now so I can “stuff myself” into more clothes! 😅😅😅