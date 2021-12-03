Social Media

This is the full apology letter sent to WISH-TV today from the Center Grove teen seen in #blackface. He names Popeye Williams specifically. Popeye tells me the teen was imitating him in blackface. When I talked to Popeye on Monday, he told his message to the Center Grove teen was “I forgive you.” When I sent Popeye the letter today, he tells me he still hasn’t heard from the teen directly, but “thanks him and his family for the apology letter.” What do you all think about the apology?



