This makes me so sad Big news in Btown… Bear’s Place says they are closing afte…

This makes me so sad 😢 Big news in Btown… Bear’s Place says they are closing after 50 years of business. We have this story on WISH-TV #DayBreak8 this morning ➡️ Bear’s family and friends- We have some unfortunate news to share. We have decided to close Bear’s at this time. The current business climate has just made things too difficult, and we feel the best course of action is to take a break and put our efforts toward the future of Bear’s Place. We are looking forward to jumping into the creative process and deciding how, where, and when to bring Bear’s Place back. We’ll let you know what that looks like when we know. Until then, thank you honestly for the endless love and support. -Bear’s Place