Social Media

This morning was the coldest morning of the season so far as temps dropped below…

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

This morning was the coldest morning of the season so far as temps dropped below zero over the northern portion of the state. Our low in Indy hit zero which was the lowest temperature since January 7th of this month. Thursday will find a cold front approaching which will bring the threat for a few afternoon snow showers. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 30s.




© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ISDH: 5,536 new COVID-19 cases; 129 more deaths

Vaccine Central /

South Bend police find machine gun in SUV, 2 arrested

Indiana News /

New report finds 1 in 8 congressional staffers are not making a DC living wage

Politics /

Firefighter Tim bakes desserts from 1700s: Potatoe Cheesecake, Baked Apple Pudding

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.