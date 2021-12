Social Media

This right here #bestchristmasgiftforme Thank you to Amber Hankins and her swe…

This right here 💕💕 #bestchristmasgiftforme Thank you to Amber Hankins and her sweet daughter for gifting my niece Londyn their book! 💖 A couple weeks ago Londyn told me she didn’t like her curly hair. That is the message behind Amber’s book, to love yourself the way you are! Londyn was so happy🥰