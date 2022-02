Social Media

This Superbowl halftime show was choreographed by a Black woman from Arkansas. We’re soooo proud, Fatima Robinson! Described in the New York Times as “one of the most sought-after hip-hop and popular music choreographers in the world.” #BlackHERstory #HalfTimeShow ❤️💚💛