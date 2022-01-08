Social Media

This weekend, there will be a lot of eyes focused on the players involved in the…

by: Alexis Rogers
This weekend, there will be a lot of eyes focused on the players involved in the College Football Playoff national championship game! There is a team behind the team that has the important task of styling the players hair. Get this they are providing barbers, LOCTITIANS AND BRAIDERS?! Say what?! Shintara Nicole is a fabulous professional hair braider and the owner of the Bradie Bar . She is among dozens selected to be on the College Football Playoff Styling team! Do you think other leagues and businesses should follow suit?

