Social Media

THURSDAY: Cloudy but slightly warmer and breezy this afternoon. Highs hit the up…









THURSDAY: Cloudy but slightly warmer and breezy this afternoon. Highs hit the upper 40s around the metro, with low/mid 50s possible in southern Indiana. #INwx https://t.co/0jXCXt0ep9 https://t.co/hgBri7GoAa