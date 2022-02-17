THURSDAY: Heavy rain continues for the rest of the morning. 1″-2″ additional inc…

Social Media

by: Ashley Brown
THURSDAY: Heavy rain continues for the rest of the morning. 1″-2″ additional inches of rainfall through the afternoon. Flood watch remains in place until 7pm this evening. Wintry mix/snow works in from the north this afternoon. Sleet/snow mix possible around metro for PM commute. Heaviest snow northwest of metro.#INwx wishtv.com/weather




