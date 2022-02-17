Social Media

THURSDAY: Heavy rain continues for the rest of the morning. 1″-2″ additional inc…

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

THURSDAY: Heavy rain continues for the rest of the morning. 1″-2″ additional inches of rainfall through the afternoon. Flood watch remains in place until 7pm this evening. Wintry mix/snow works in from the north this afternoon. Sleet/snow mix possible around metro for PM commute. Heaviest snow northwest of metro.#INwx wishtv.com/weather




© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Very rare’ baby ghost shark found by scientists

International /

Video showing police breaking up a fight between a Black teen and a White teen in mall prompts outrage

National /

Development bank accused of lending millions to companies allegedly linked to forced labor in Xinjiang

International /

Do supply chains hold the key to reducing inflation?

News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.