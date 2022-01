Social Media

TIE GAME – Liddell hits back-to-back threes and we are knotted at 78-78. #Purde …







TIE GAME – Liddell hits back-to-back threes and we are knotted at 78-78. #Purde led by as many as 20 in this 2nd half. Shot clock is off – 20.8 to go, Boiler basketball. | @WISH_TV https://t.co/BJh5mHZwbj