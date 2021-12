Social Media

#Titans star WR AJ Brown on the NFL Network postgame show: “The Colts are a really good team, but I am praying on their downfall right now (laughs).” Tennessee comes back to beat San Francisco. Brown & Co. need one win or one #Colts loss to lock up the AFC South title.