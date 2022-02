Social Media

TJ Warren returned to playing one-on-one about 2 weeks ago. Coach Carlisle calls Malcolm Brogdon “continuing to be close” (right Achilles). Here they are with Buddy Hield at #Pacers practice | @WISH_TV https://t.co/dp8Lshj74q