“To some, she said, her African pendant ‘is a reminder of that erasure, of that original sin.’@OkayCharisse said she sees no conflict in being of African descent & being American. ‘I’m African American, it’s what I’m rooted in,where I came from helped build this country.’” ✊🏾🙌🏾👏🏽 https://t.co/re7kUpd1pT https://t.co/EMIwFaCGLx