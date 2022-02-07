Social Media

TODAY: A lot of cloud cover today – possibily a few flurries or light snow showe…

TODAY: A lot of cloud cover today – possibily a few flurries or light snow showers with steady temps in the mid 20s. TONIGHT: Clouds should break, allowing for bitter cold overnight lows, falling to the single digits and lower teens across the state. REST OF THE WORK WEEK: Quiet weather for the most part – a few light snow showers possible along a cold front Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures jump to the upper 30s/lower 40s Tuesday/Wednesday and again on Friday. Just a brief setback on Thursday as highs hover around freezing. Another disturbance will bring a wintry mix to the area Friday afternoon and evening. WEEKEND: Colder temps with highs in the lower 30s both Saturday and Sunday. A few light snow showers are possible early Saturday. wishtv.com/weather



