Social Media

Today Dean @graylesesne & CCC Canon for the Circle Mariann Scott are at the @ACLUIndiana Protect Trans Youth Rally. Trans kids are a blessing and deserve the dignity to be their full, holy selves. We adamantly oppose the discriminatory HB 1041 and ask the #INLegis to #LetKidsPlay https://t.co/WAdpIBugqg