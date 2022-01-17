Today is a day that we are going to hear and read many words from the prolific M…

Social Media

Today is a day that we are going to hear and read many words from the prolific MLK. His quote below are words that live in my heart every day. We are in amazingly difficult times right now. But we also have a historic opportunity to enact change. It’s necessary “This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.” – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr



