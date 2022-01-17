Social Media

Today is a day that we are going to hear and read many words from the prolific M…

by: Alexis Rogers
Posted: / Updated:

Today is a day that we are going to hear and read many words from the prolific MLK. His quote below are words that live in my heart every day. We are in amazingly difficult times right now. But we also have a historic opportunity to enact change. It’s necessary “This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.” – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ January 17, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /

University of Michigan president fired for inappropriate relationship with university employee

National /

Tony Kanaan to race in 2022 Indianapolis 500

Month of May /

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo shares an emotional tribute to him

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.