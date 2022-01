Social Media

Today is another special “anniversary” for me. 20 years ago today @JimIrsay hired me to be the head coach of the Colts. It was the start of a beautiful relationship with so many wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans. Thank you Jim for making it happen. https://t.co/bfKRsOmGuA