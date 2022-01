Social Media

Today marks one year since a mob stormed the U.S Capitol building. IU’s Director of Political Science told News 8 that the event is part of U.S history, whether we like it or not — and that should be reinforced to students. @aleahordges reports. https://t.co/T9tE6VHdFK