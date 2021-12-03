Today marks THREE YEARS at WISH-TV I also realized this month marks 20 years i…

Today marks THREE YEARS at WISH-TV 😍
I also realized this month marks 20 years in TV.
▪️5 TV stations
▪️4 states
▪️20 years
I remember my first TV job. I wasn’t all that great, but the news director took the time to guide me and gave me a chance.
I’ve had numerous hair styles, learned how to put on make up, wore suits early on and remembered how excited I was to be on a billboard in Dayton!
I’ve worked with some amazing people in the business and have learned so much at each station.
Cheers! ☀️⛈️
WDTN-TV WTOL 11 WLUK-TV FOX 11 TV6 & FOX UP
#television #tvweather #broadcastmeteorologist #20yearsintv
