Today marks THREE YEARS at @wishtv8 I also realized that this month marks 20 ye…

by: Tara Hastings
Today marks THREE YEARS at @wishtv8 😍 I also realized that this month marks 20 years in TV. ▪️5 TV stations ▪️4 states ▪️20 years I remember my first TV job. I wasn’t all that great. But the news director took the time to guide me and gave me a chance. I’ve had numerous hair styles, learned how to put on make up, wore suits early on and remembered how excited I was to be on a billboard in Dayton! I’ve worked with some amazing people in the business and have learned so much at each station. Cheers! ☀️⛈️ #television #tvweather #broadcastmeteorologist #20yearsintv

