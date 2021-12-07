Social Media

Today on the News 8 Daily 8: Your day ahead forecast, ISP says police need help …



Today on the News 8 Daily 8: Your day ahead forecast, ISP says police need help with info regarding a fake Facebook page that could be connected to Delphi murders, Notre Dame says it will require COVID boosters, ISDH warns of increase in COVID hospitalizations, more violence in Indy, local school to offer new bus drivers $20/hour, Purdue #1 for first time in history and more Listen here 👉🏼 https://www.wishtv.com/podcasts/news-8-daily/ Read more on Delphi murders here 👉🏼 https://www.wishtv.com/news/crime-watch-8/new-question-emerges-in-delphi-murders-who-runs-fake-profile-anthony_shots/ WISH-TV

