Social Media

Today on the News 8 Daily 8: Your day ahead forecast, ISP says police need help …

by: Kylie Conway
Posted: / Updated:


Today on the News 8 Daily 8: Your day ahead forecast, ISP says police need help with info regarding a fake Facebook page that could be connected to Delphi murders, Notre Dame says it will require COVID boosters, ISDH warns of increase in COVID hospitalizations, more violence in Indy, local school to offer new bus drivers $20/hour, Purdue #1 for first time in history and more Listen here 👉🏼 https://www.wishtv.com/podcasts/news-8-daily/ Read more on Delphi murders here 👉🏼 https://www.wishtv.com/news/crime-watch-8/new-question-emerges-in-delphi-murders-who-runs-fake-profile-anthony_shots/ WISH-TV

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indy Style ‘Hot Links’ December 7, 2021

Indy Style /

Sun King opening Mishawaka taproom, closing Indy site

Inside INdiana Business /

GM investing $51M in Bedford plant

Inside INdiana Business /

Man behind ‘anthony_shots’ account charged for child porn; docs don’t tie him to Delphi case

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.