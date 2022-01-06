Tomorrow morning will probably be the coldest morning of the season so far as te…

Social Media

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

Tomorrow morning will probably be the coldest morning of the season so far as temps dip into the single digits. Highs on Friday will be near 20 degrees. Much warmer weather arrives for the weekend, Saturday will find increasing clouds with highs in the upper 30s. Rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temps on Sunday will fall from a morning high in the lower 40s into the 30s during the afternoon.





