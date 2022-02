Social Media

TRAFFIC – Jack-knifed semi – I-65 S/B near IN-32 in Lebanon. Middle lanes are bl…







TRAFFIC – Jack-knifed semi – I-65 S/B near IN-32 in Lebanon. Middle lanes are blocked. Will take a while to clear up. #INwx https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK @wish_tv https://t.co/wXclgRndhA