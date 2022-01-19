“I’ve seen it heal people and it saved me, personally. Boxing is so challenging that you it forces you to focus on it, and it forces you to do something difficult. And once you realize that you can do it … you become kind of transformed into a different person,” said Dubois Johnson, a coach at Triumph Boxing.
Every Saturday afternoon, a group of kids can be found sparing it out at Triumph Boxing, a gym that’s teamed up with We Bring Hope Network to create an outlet for traumatized kids. Jasmine Minor has the story.
Triumph Boxing offers release from gun violence trauma for kids