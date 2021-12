Social Media

Unacceptable. I have lost count how many of these I’ve received. What if your m…





Unacceptable. I have lost count how many of these I’ve received. What if your mother, sister or daughter got this in the mail? Please tell the older women in your life who are probably not on social media to stop sending snail mail like this. Just change the channel. https://t.co/ZR4FHq0jtw