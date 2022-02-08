Social Media

University of Southern Indiana applying to join Division I

The University of Southern Indiana announced it is applying to become a Division I athletics program on Feb. 7, 2022. (Provided Photo/University of Southern Indiana pubic photo gallery)

The University of Southern Indiana will submit an application to the NCAA to move its athletic competition to the Division I level. The vote was just unanimously passed by the Board of Trustees. https://www.wishtv.com/news/university-of-southern-indiana-applying-to-join-division-i/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_WISH-TV&fbclid=IwAR1qjkiHyBRTxavl3uGeUA5wj23pyflSvXvlrADao3FhQk0mCBtaz0IuiRs



