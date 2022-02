Social Media

unreal. 5 of the #Pacers 10 available tonight are ROOKIES – Isaiah Jackson, Chris Duarte, Terry Taylor, and Duane Washington Jr. combine for 65 points & 27 rebounds. Indiana back in the win column at Gainbridge Fieldhouse vs. Clippers 122-116. | @WISH_TV