Unseasonably mild weather will continue for the next few days. Tuesday will fin…

Unseasonably mild weather will continue for the next few days. Tuesday will find increasing clouds with highs in the middle 50s. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday with temps near 60 degrees. A cold front will bring gusty winds and rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Colder air will follow in behind the front for the latter portion of the week.









