Unseasonably mild weather will continue for the next few days. Tuesday will fin…

by: Randy Ollis
Posted: / Updated:

Unseasonably mild weather will continue for the next few days. Tuesday will find increasing clouds with highs in the middle 50s. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday with temps near 60 degrees. A cold front will bring gusty winds and rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Colder air will follow in behind the front for the latter portion of the week.




