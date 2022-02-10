Until recently, 7-foot-4 Zach Edey felt more comfortable on skates deflecting pu…

Social Media

Until recently, 7-foot-4 Zach Edey felt more comfortable on skates deflecting pucks or on the pitching mound firing fastballs. From never playing the sport to a key piece on arguably college basketball's best team? No way. Turns out, patient parents matter. BIG time.