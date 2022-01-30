UPDATE: Still too early for specifics – but be prepared for for the potential of disruptive weather Tuesday PM – Thursday, with snow/ice/rain all in play depending on your location.
Parts of the state could seeseveral inches of snow from this system. The big questions remains where. Details that we will iron out as the storm moves onto the west coast early this week. Wishtv.com/weather
Here are the latest key messages for the winter storm that is expected to bring wintry precipitation, including snow and freezing rain, to a large portion of the central U.S. later this week.