Social Media

UPDATE: Still too early for specifics – but be prepared for for the potential of…

by: Marcus Bailey
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Still too early for specifics – but be prepared for for the potential of disruptive weather Tuesday PM – Thursday, with snow/ice/rain all in play depending on your location.

Parts of the state could see several inches of snow from this system. The big questions remains where. Details that we will iron out as the storm moves onto the west coast early this week. Wishtv.com/weather

Here are the latest key messages for the winter storm that is expected to bring wintry precipitation, including snow and freezing rain, to a large portion of the central U.S. later this week.


© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ivey 3 in last second, No. 6 Purdue fends off No. 16 Ohio St

College Basketball /

Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81

Entertainment /

All Indiana Bets: January 30, 2022

All Indiana Bets /

COVID-19 is making divorce cases more complicated

Coronavirus /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.