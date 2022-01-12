Social Media

US inflation soared 7% in past year, the most since 1982

FILE - Housing activists march across town toward New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, calling for an extension of pandemic-era eviction protections, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York. Prices paid by U.S. consumers jumped in December 2021 compared to a year earlier, the latest evidence that rising costs for food, gas, rent and other necessities are heightening the financial pressures on America's households. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
by: Phil Sanchez
Posted: / Updated:

US inflation soared 7% in past year, the most since 1982

US inflation soared 7% in past year, the most since 1982

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates

Coronavirus /

Trump slams politicians who won’t say they got booster shots

Politics /

What’s a ‘coffee nap’ and how does it work?

Life.Style.Live! /

‘Legendary leader’ Harry Reid lies in state at US Capitol

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.