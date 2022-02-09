Andrea Morehead has always been such a wonderful mentor and inspiration for many of us in the industry.
Her new children’s book is called “The Brightest Star.” The main character is a Black child who looks white due to albinism. It’s a condition where someone is born with little to no #melanin or pigment in their skin.
Veteran news anchor, her father debut book in hopes of fighting bullying