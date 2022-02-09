Social Media

Veteran news anchor, her father debut book in hopes of fighting bullying

Andrea Morehead-Allen and her father, James Morehead, talk with News 8's Katiera Winfrey. (WISH Photo)
by: Jasmine Minor
Andrea Morehead has always been such a wonderful mentor and inspiration for many of us in the industry.

Her new children’s book is called “The Brightest Star.” The main character is a Black child who looks white due to albinism. It’s a condition where someone is born with little to no #melanin or pigment in their skin.

