WATCH: NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell delivers heartfelt remarks after 2 officers shot, 1 killed while responding to domestic call in Harlem. “I am struggling to find the words to express what we are enduring, we’re mourning and we’re angry.” https://t.co/nWRGEvPt93