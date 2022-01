Social Media

We appreciate your support! Through 2021 and a week into 2022, we have reached …







We appreciate your support! Through 2021 and a week into 2022, we have reached a total of over 1,100 likes and follows across our social media platforms. Be sure to follow us around. #thankyouforyoursupport #followers #indianamuslims #indiana #muslimadvocate https://t.co/wJECC6nXiK