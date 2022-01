Social Media

We are in amazingly difficult times right now. But we also have a historic oppor…







We are in amazingly difficult times right now. But we also have a historic opportunity to enact change. It’s necessary “This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.” – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr #MLKDay #MLKDay2022 #MLK https://t.co/RmfWnZ8AK9