We are seeing TERRIBLE images out of Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri. These p…

We are seeing TERRIBLE images out of Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri.
These photos are from my old co worker Brian.
Tornadoes are doing serious damage.
We are keeping an eye out for expected storms here in Indiana. Tune into WISH-TV. Ashley Brown is keeping us posted
CONFIRMED: Monette Manor a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas took a direct hit by a very large tornado & collapsed with patients inside.
UPDATE: As of now two dead, five injured reported. Nursing home capacityis 86 according to google. Twenty or more people were trapped inside the nursing home when the damage occurred, a Craighead County judge said. Survivors are being taken to a nearby church to be reunited with family members.
