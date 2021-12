Social Media

“We clicked and we’re just balling now.” @EJ_SPEED on #Colts special teams’ play – said the last time he had 2 TDs in a season was in high school when he was a QB/WR. “We expect that from each other. No matter how many plays special teams make, there’s always room for another.” https://t.co/BlKiZRUIdb