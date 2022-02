Social Media

We had our 3 year old granddaughter Leanor with us all week QUESTION OF THE DAY: (more of a statement!) “Tell us SOMETHING GOOD that happened to you this week!” 💕 Share your stories and even pics, too! Then, chime in and join the conversation with Amber Hankins, George Mallet, Randall Newsome and Randy Ollis at 10 a.m. 🎥 They’ll read some of your comments LIVE on the air! #lifestylelive