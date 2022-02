Social Media

“We have a point guard of our future.” President Kevin Pritchard addressing the…







“We have a point guard of our future.” President Kevin Pritchard addressing the moves the #Pacers made at the trade deadline – specifically Tyrese Haliburton. “Tyrese is that guy. It’s a persona he brings not only on the court, but the energy off of it as well.” | @WISH_TV https://t.co/NN2eh2YtQe