Social Media

We have team coverage of winter storm on #Daybreak8 right now. Round 2 started a…

by: Kylie Conway
Posted: / Updated:

We have team coverage of winter storm on #Daybreak8 right now. Round 2 started around 3:30am and is only getting stronger as morning progresses. Stay close to WISH-TV for latest numbers and timing. Stay safe and enjoy the #SnowDay! Latest forecast: https://www.wishtv.com/weather/ #linkinbio #snowstorm2022 #snow #wishtv Marcus Bailey Stephanie Mead Hanna Mordoh Lakyn McGee TV Drew Blair Scott Sander





© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LIVE BLOG: Cancelations, dangerous roads as snow hits central Indiana

Local /

Up to a foot of snow expected by the end of Thursday

Weather /

Emergency responders ready to help during storm: ‘We need to make sure that we get there safely’

Weather Stories /

Adulterated cocaine kills 17, sickens 56 in Argentina

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.