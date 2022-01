Social Media

“We like Sam (Ehlinger)…He’s definitely a guy made of the right stuff. Whether or not he’s good enough, we still need to figure that out.” Ballard on the back-up QB spot. “(Brett) Hundley was a bit of a surprise for us.” Compliments the veteran’s work ethic with #Colts.