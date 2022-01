Social Media

We need some snow! 👀 Between 3:42 am and 7:40 am the Indianapolis Airport recorded 0.3 inches of snow. That brings our season total to only 0.8 inches. On average, by the middle of January we have received 11.7 inches of snow.

